PSC appoints new CPs for Taraba, Anambra Commands

The Police Service Commission has approved the appointment of new Commissioners of Police for Taraba and Anambra States Commands.

The development was made known in a statement issued by the PSC’s Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, on Wednesday.

The Commission approved the appointment of Chukwudi Chris Ariekpere from Abia State as the new Commissioner of Police for Taraba State.

He takes over from CP Peter Oparah, while Livingstein Ikioye Orutugu from Bayelsa State takes over the Anambra State Command from CP Obong Nnache Itam.

The Chairman of the Commission and a retired Deputy Inspector General of Police, DIG Hashimu Argungu, said the new Commissioners should quickly settle down to their new duty posts and ensure there is no gap that may necessitate a breakdown of law and order.

Argungu charged the new CPs to be dedicated and committed to duty and ensure that Nigeria is freed of the menace of bandits and deviants.

He said the Commission will continue to monitor their conduct and assist ensure they succeed in their new duty posts.

The Commission’s decision has been conveyed to the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, for immediate implementation.

