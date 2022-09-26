PSC announces extension of closure of police recruitment portal

The Police Service Commission has extended the closure of its recruitment portal for the 2022 batch of Constables into the Nigeria Police Force by one month.

The PSC’s Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, said this in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja.

He said that the recruitment portal, originally scheduled to close on September 26, 2022, would remain open to applicants till October 26, 2022 to give enough time and accommodate all interested applicants.

Ani urged eligible applicants, who were unable to apply, to take advantage of the extension.

He pledged the commission’s commitment to ensuring that all the applicants, who were interested in pursuing a career in the police, were not denied the opportunity.

Ani said that the commission would also not deviate from its established policy of conducting a transparent and merit-driven police recruitment exercise.