The Peoples Redemption Party in Kaduna State, on Thursday said it would appeal against the ruling of the Election Petitions Tribunal, which dismissed the petition of Sen. Shehu Sani on Wednesday.

The state party Chairman, Alhaji Abdulrahman Danbirni made the disclosure in a statement issued in Kaduna.

Danbirni described the tribunal’s ruling on the February 16, Kaduna Central Senatorial election as a “coronation of fraud”.

He said: “We shall without doubt appeal this ruling without delay.”

“The PRP Kaduna State chapter rejects and condemns the ruling of the State and National Assembly Elections Tribunal on the petition brought before it on the 2019 National Assembly Elections with regards to our candidate distinguished Senator Shehu Sani.

“The Justice A.H. Suleiman ruling was nothing but a judicial coronation of fraud. A two hours of hot air wasted to canonise chicanery.

“We wish to bring to spotlight that the tribunal failed to grant our request for a recount of the votes.

“The defendant APC candidate never presented even a single witness to the court to justify his victory.

“The lawyer that represented INEC is Gov.El-Rufai’s personal Attorney.”

According to him, the tribunal did not also inform the counsel to Senator Shehu Sani of the date set for the ruling.

He said: “The ruling represents a rape of justice and the crowning and glorification of electoral robbery.

“We maintain that our candidate for the 2019 National Assembly Elections Distinguished Senator Shehu Sani won the Kaduna Central Senatorial election.

“Our candidate’s votes were clean and their votes were embellished, padded and fused with steroids, typical of their bogus integrity and dubious honesty.”

According to him, the APC won the election through falsified figures, ballot stuffing, suppression of peoples votes, mass thumb printing and nonuse of card readers, “of which the tribunal blessed with the gavel of the court”.

He said that the whole of the registered voters in Kaduna Central were less than the overall votes allocated to those that contested in the poll.

He said: “No change can come with people who rig elections; nothing good can come from representatives who mount the seat of office with a tainted, muddy and doping mandate.

“Nigeria’s 2019 general elections is globally adjudged to be fraudulent because of examples like this.”

The Justice Ibrahim Tribunal on August 21, dismissed the petition of Senator Shehu Sani for lack of merit.

Shehu Sani had approached the tribunal asking it to nullify the election of Senator Uba Sani of the All Progressives Congress as Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District.

Uba Sani, a former Political Adviser to Governor Nasir El-Rufai, won the February 16, 2019 Election with 355, 242 votes.

His closest rival, Lawal Adamu of the PDP, scored 195,497 votes while Shehu Sani got 70,613 votes.