A member of the Peoples Redemption Party, Senator Shehu Sani, on Monday said the party needs major reform to enable it contest every elective post in all constituencies across the country.

Sani said this when he received executive members of the party in Kaduna state who paid him Sallah homage at his home in Kaduna.

He said: “The task before us is how to reform our party, and make it possible for men of honour and integrity to take over relevant positions in the move towards winning elections.”

He however cautioned that “the PRP is not a party for anybody”, as it was founded on progressive socialist ideas with defined directions and goals.

He said: “If you are not of the socialist Marxist progressives left, don’t think of yourself as a PRP member, you are in the wrong place; its ideology is clearly defined.

“You cannot be a leader of PRP if you think and behave like bourgeoisie.”

According to the former senator, Nigeria’s future depends on a political party with clear ideological direction of which the PRP represents.

He cautioned party members against ethnic and religious politics, saying that “we need to consider all members of the party as one, and work together under one banner and ideology of PRP to free our country.

He said: “PRP must resolve to embarce all as one and unite to defeat all forces of decisiveness and injustice that have taken over the reign of leadership in the state.”

Sani also spoke on the policies of the Buhari administration.

According to him, there are some policies of President Muhammadu Buhari that are good and those that are not.

Sani said: “We should identify with good policies and openly condemn and reject bad policies, we must not sit on the fence on matters of right and wrong, we must be neutral on matters of justice and injustice.”

He assured the delegation of his unwavering commitment to the PRP and its desire to seize power at all levels in 2023.

Sani thanked the state executive council members of the party for their steadfastness and good leadership.

According to him, the PRP is the only party that has survived since the second republic to today without compromising its principle of honour and integrity.

He therefore urged the party leaders to continue to uphold the integrity of the party, “until we return the PRP to power not only in Kaduna state but in the whole of Nigeria”.

He said: “History beckons on you to stand up to reach out to the people historically attached to the PRP, to free the people of Nigeria from deception and misrepresentation.”

He cautioned President Muhammadu Buhari to be wary of most politicians in APC, saying they were there because of the perks of office not service to the people.

H said: “They are with Buhari because he is in power and they will leave Buhari the very day he leaves power.

“They are with Buhari not because of his ideas, integrity or thinking, but because he is the President of Nigeria.”

Earlier, the state PRP Chairman, Alhaji Abdulraham Danbirni, said that the visit was to pay Sallah homage and thank Sani for his support to the party.

“You have distinguished yourself as the vocal advocate of the masses and the conscience of the people,” he said, adding that the leadership will support the former senator’s aspirations.

The chairman said the leadership has been working hard to unite all members after the crisis that engulfed the party prior to the last general elections.

He expressed optimism that the PRP’s grassroots support and alleged failure of Governor Nasiru El-Rufai will swing the next election to the party.

He added that the current administration in the state lacks focus and is running anti people policies and programmes.