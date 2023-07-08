PRP commends Daniel over salary, allowances suspension

828 828

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has commended the former Governor of Ogun State and now Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District, Chief Gbenga Daniel, over the suspension of monthly pension and allowances as former governor of the state.

It said the courageous decision demonstrates his unwavering commitment to public service and sets a commendable precedent for ethical behaviour in the political sphere.

The commendation which was contained in a statement by the Assistant National Publicity Secretary of the party, Muhammed Ishaq, was made available to the eagle online on Saturday.

The statement read, “We live in a time when public trust in politicians and public officials is often eroded by corruption, misuse of resources, and personal gain. However, Senator Daniel’s suspension to accept monthly pension and allowances is a refreshing reminder that there are still individuals in the political arena who prioritise the interests of the people they serve over personal enrichment.

“By suspending the collection of monthly pension and allowances, Senator Gbenga Daniel has displayed a profound understanding of the challenges faced by ordinary citizens. This act of selflessness not only preserves the integrity of his office as a senator but also symbolises his commitment to fiscal responsibility and the judicious use of public funds.

“Moreover, Senator Gbenga’s decision goes beyond mere symbolism. It serves as a call to action for other politicians and public officials to reassess their own practices and prioritise the welfare of the people they represent. It challenges them to scrutinise their own allowances and privileges and consider how they can be better utilised to address the pressing needs of society.

“Senator Gbenga Daniel’s principled stance reflects his genuine concern for the welfare of the people and his belief in the importance of leading by example. His suspension to accept monthly pension and allowances sends a powerful message that public service should not be driven by personal gain but rather by a genuine desire to uplift communities and improve the lives of the citizens.

“We urge other politicians and public officials to follow Senator Gbenga Daniel’s lead and emulate his commitment to ethical conduct. Let us work together to restore public faith in the political process and build a society where the interests of the people are placed at the forefront.

“The PRP applauds Senator Gbenga Daniel for his remarkable decision and expresses our unwavering support for his dedication to public service. We believe that his actions will inspire others to prioritise the welfare of the people above all else.”