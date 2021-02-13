Heavily armed security operatives have been deployed to the Lekki Tollgate area of Lagos State to forestall the planned protests against and for the the reopening of the Admiralty Plaza operated by Lekki Concession Company.

Large number of policemen and operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps were sighted at the burnt tollgate on Friday night.

Two groups: #DefendLagos and #OccupyLekkiProtest have vowed to demonstrate at the tollgate despite the warnings by the Federal Government, Lagos State Government and the Lagos State Police Command.

The #OccupyLekkiProtest demonstrators are protesting the decision of the Judicial Panel of Enquiry set up by the Lagos State Government to reopen the plaza where some Nigerians were allegedly killed by operatives of the Nigerian Army on October 20, 2020 during the #EndSARS protest.

However, the #DefendLagos said it would not fold its arms and watch some people further destroy the economy of Lagos State with another round of protests.

The Judicial Panel, headed by retired Justice Doris Okuwobi, reached the decision to reopen the tollgate after a vote by the members.

Owing to this, the youth representative on the panel, Rinu Oduala, stepped down from the panel.

As at Friday night, tens of policemen and operatives of the NSCDC in several vehicles had taken over the plaza area.