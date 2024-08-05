Protests: Kano probes violence as Police arrest 632 suspects

The Kano State Government has taken decisive action to address the recent protests that resulted in senseless killings and looting of public buildings.

A commission of inquiry has been established to investigate the root causes of the violence, identify those responsible, and recommend measures to prevent its recurrence.

Malam Sunusi Bature, Director- General, Media and Publicity, announced this on Monday at Government House, Kano.

He said that the committee would focus on uncovering the facts behind the killings and destruction.

Bature reiterated that protesters carrying Russian flags were not affiliated with the government.

He said, ”Genuine protesters have submitted their grievances, which would be forwarded to President Bola Tinubu in Abuja for appropriate action.

Also Read:

”The state government’s establishment of the committee demonstrates its commitment to addressing citizen concerns and ensuring accountability for the violence.

”Furthermore, 632 suspects have been arrested by the Police for vandalising public buildings during the protests and have been arraigned before various courts.

”The state government emphasises its commitment to maintaining peace and order, warning that those found guilty of vandalism will be arrested and prosecuted.

”Additionally, the state government plans to provide massive training programs for youths in various trades to promote self-reliance.”

Post Views: 1