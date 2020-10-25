President Muhammadu Buhari has again condemned hate messages and eviction notices to ethnic and religious groups as a result of the consequences of the #EndSARS protests in some parts of the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that many lives were lost, while both public and private assets, worth billions of naira, were either burnt, damaged, vandalised or looted by hoodlums, following the #EndSARS protests in parts of the country.

NAN also reports that Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State had, on October 22, said that the state had recorded losses from the escalated #EndSARS protests running into billions of naira.

He added that the massive destruction witnessed would cause a setback to the state’s economy, while the impact of the destruction would impact negatively on its 2021 budget.

NAN reports that similar losses were recorded in Osun, Oyo, Edo, Kwara and other states.

NAN also reports the damage to public and private property, coupled with the looting of assets, had generated socio-ethnic tensions in Lagos and some other states where eviction notices are being issued, based on ethnic and religious affiliations.

The president, in a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, however, frowned at such eviction notices and hate messages, saying that Nigerians must be their brothers’ keepers and shun any act capable of causing social discontent.

He also asked Nigerians to take pride in the fact that ”our diverse people have been living with one another in harmony for ages”.

According to Buhari, the right of all citizens to live and work in any part of the country is a constitutional one and will be defended by the government.

He also expressed optimism that the judicial panel of inquiry set up by the Lagos State government would assist the nation to give justice to the peaceful protesters who lost their lives.

The president expressed the hope that the security personnel, who were murdered and the property owners, whose assets were vandalised and looted, would be treated justly and fairly.