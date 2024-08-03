Protests:  APC, PDP trade blame in Zamfara

The All Progressives Congress, Zamfara chapter, has accused the Peoples Democratic Party for sponsoring attacks on its members in the name of peaceful protests.

The State APC Publicity Secretary, Malam Yusuf Idris, made the allegations at a press briefing in Gusau on Friday.

Idris further alleged that the PDP leadership in the state had used the protests to attack the residence of the former Governor of the state and the incumbent Minister of State, Defence, Bello Matawalle.

He alleged that the PDP thugs also attacked the residence of Sen. Sahabi Ya’u at his hometown of Kaura Namoda, where valuable items were destroyed including a Toyota Hilux van.

Idris said, “We have earlier forecast the possibility of hijacking of the protests by hoodlums and other miscreants in the state.

“We commend the proactive action of the security agencies in the state for their quick intervention.

“We urge them to do more and immediately arrest the culprits who infiltrated the peaceful protests.

“The Zamfara APC chapter is disturbed by the dimension of the nationwide protests, which are supposed to be peaceful.

“We have observed that many PDP thugs were strategically deployed to attack and maim personalities as well as destroy properties of the APC.”

He called on Gov Dauda Lawal to call the PDP members to order for peace to reign in the state.

“We wish to implore the security agencies in the state to give our members and all well-meaning citizens the desired protection of lives and property,” Idris said.

Responding, the State PDP acting Chairman, Alhaji Mukhtar Lugga, described the allegations as ‘unfortunate.’

Lugga, who is the Chief of Staff to Lawal, lamented why the Zamfara APC chapter always came up with baseless allegations to attack the current administration.

He said, “This is very unfortunate, It is very sad for the APC leadership in the state to relate the nationwide protests against hunger and bad governance with politics.

“I wonder why the APC leaders in Zamfara always politicise issues related to the development of the state and Nigeria.”

Lugga added that the PDP has been a peace loving party since the inception of Lawal’s administration.

“You know, we don’t want to join issues with the APC, we are on governance now, we are focusing on the development of our dear state,” he explained.

