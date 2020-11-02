The #EndSARS protest has resumed in Abuja with the protest taken to the Force Headquarters and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

The protest resumed on Sunday with leading activists: Omoyele Sowore, Deji Adeyanju, Raphael Adebayo and Sidney Usman, leading the charge.

According to those who reacted to the development, the protest in Lagos will commence on the day the candlelight for those who died during the protest, especially at the Lekki Tollgate, is held.

The Abuja protest on Sunday started at the NAIA, where the protesters painted the #EndSARS symbols on the road in red paint.

Though there were attempts by Officers and Men of the Nigerian Air Force on guard to stop them from painting the road, the protesters stood their ground.

They then moved to the Force Headquarters, where they did the same.

A key member of the protest on Twitter, @Hydra, tweeted: “Today we went to the airport to paint our message on the floor so everyone leaving and entering Abuja can see it.

“#EndSARS

“If Abuja don tire you, go Sambisa @PoliceNG.”

In a reply to the post, @Don Donald tweeted: “Lagos protest should begin the night we turn up for the candle light for the patriotic one’s who laid there life’s on this #EndSARS protest, justice for each souls lost.”

Another Twitter user added: “I love that……if Abuja tire you go sambisa. Meanwhile we should have done this while protesting before.

“Painting the streets in red writing #EndSARS.”