Protesters storm GTBank headquarters in Abuja, demand release of VeryDarkMan

In another twist of events, protesters have stormed the headquarters of Guaranty Trust Bank in Abuja to demand the release of controversial social media critic and influencer Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan.

The demonstrators, who gathered in large numbers on Monday, chanted “#FreeVDM” while holding placards with inscriptions such as “Activism is not a sin”, “VDM is the masses’ liberator”, and “VDM has committed no offence”.

Recall that VeryDarkMan was recently arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over allegations of cyberstalking.

The arrest has sparked outrage online and raised questions about the bank’s alleged complicity in what critics describe as a targeted crackdown.

According to his legal representative, activist-lawyer Deji Adeyanju, VeryDarkMan was ambushed by EFCC operatives inside the GTBank premises.

Reacting to the claims and releasing CCTV footage, the bank stated that the activist was not picked up on its premises, and urged that further investigations be conducted.

In the video, VDM is seen leaving the banking hall and heading towards the car park moments before his arrest.

However, the footage does not capture the actual arrest, most likely because the security cameras did not cover that specific area outside the bank.

Post Views: 4