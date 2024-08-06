Protesters leave Gani Fawehinmi Park in Lagos

Normalcy has returned to the Gani Fawehinmi Park Ojota in Lagos State after five days of protests against hardship by some groups, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

A correspondent of NAN,who was at the park on Tuesday, observed that protesters had left the place and that more than 40 vehicles belonging to security agencies were seen stationed at the park.

The vehicles parked at the front gate of the park included those of the police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Department of State Service and Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency and the military.

NAN also observed that security vehicles were parked on the service lanes of the Ojota-Ikorodu Road.

A resident of Ojota,who pleaded anonymity, told NAN that the organisers of the protest suspended the protest Monday evening, for reasons not disclosed.

He said that a handful of protesters was at the park early Tuesday to continue the protest, but decided to retreat when they sighted heavy security presence at the park.

“Few members of that group were around this morning, but when they tried to gather, security operatives dispersed them, ensuring normalcy,’’ he said.

The Lagos Police Command spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, told NAN that apart from Ojota, normalcy had returned to other parts of the state.

Hundeyin said that security personnel would remain at Ojota Park for a while before pulling out completely to ensure that trouble makers did not gather there again.

