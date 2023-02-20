Protesters invade Ogun LG secretariat, cart away mace

The violent protest earlier reported in Sagamu, Ogun State, took another dimension as the protesters invaded the Sagamu Local Government secretariat in Sagamu, and carted away the mace of the council’s legislative house.

The violent protest had rocked Sagamu early Monday morning when angry youths burnt two banks in the town.

The protest attributed to the naira scarcity had begun in front of the palace of the Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, with some youths barricading roads and setting bonfire.

It was gathered that two commercial banks’ branches — Keystone and Union — were set ablaze in the town.

Reacting to the incident, a youth leader in the town, Kayode Segun-Okeowo condemned the development.

Oke-Owo described the act as a “motivated destruction and not a protest.”

“This is not a protest. I’m a comrade and understand the ABC of protest. It’s motivated to cause destruction.

“Those behind this must be stopped.”

The protesters later advanced to the council secretariat, invaded offices and made away with the mace.

The protesters were reported to have shattered windows and broken doors at the secretariat.

The council chairman, Afolabi Odulate, confirmed the development.

“Yes, they did invade the secretariat. No one was attacked. We had moved workers away before they arrived here.

“They stole the mace. Yes, they did, ” Odulate said.

He, however, said normalcy had returned as police and soldiers had taken position in the community.