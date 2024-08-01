Protest: Wike obtains court order restricting protesters

A Federal Capital Territory High Court has restricted participants in the August 1 protest to the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

Justice Sylvanus Oriji issued the order when he ruled in an ex-parte application by the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike.

In the ex-parte application argued by Ogwu Onoja (SAN), the FCT Minister asked for an interim injunction restraining the five leaders of the protesting groups from gathering or parading themselves along any roadway, streets, offices and public premises within the FCT between August 1 to August 10.

“Or any other day thereafter, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice,” Wike had requested.

He also applied for another order of interim injunction mandating the security agencies to prevent the protesting leaders from gathering or parading themselves along any roadway, offices or public premises within the FCT between August 1 and 10, pending the hearing of his motion on notice.

The Minister, who said that the Federal Government was not averse to the protest, claimed that intelligence and security reports reaching him indicated that some elements within the leadership of the protesters intended to capitalise on the planned protest to cause havoc.

He added they may cause irreparable damages to public facilities and block roadways to prevent movement of persons and vehicles, and disturb public peace.

Wike claimed he had contacted the security agencies to ensure that the planned protest did not degenerate into criminality and disturbance of public peace and order.

He said: “The security agencies told me that they are not well equipped to manage any crisis that may arise from the planned protest at a short notice; they advised me that prevention is better than cure.”

The Minister tendered an exhibit from the Take it Back Movement, FCT, signed by one Damilare Adenola, in which they threatened to invade the Presidential Villa and also threatened to pull down the outer wires facing the Aso Rock Villa during the protest

Besides, they demanded that the FCT provide them with light as well as toilets during the duration of the protest.

In his ruling, Justice Oriji, who recognised the rights of the protesters to embark on the protest, however, restricted them to the stadium in view of the genuine fears expressed by the minister.

The Judge held: “In the light of the above, the court considers it appropriate and expedient to grant an order under the omnibus or general prayer to ensure that the rights of the protesters are guaranteed.”

He added that the protest did not negatively or adversely affect the rights of other citizens to move about and to ensure that property and other public facilities are not destroyed.

He, therefore, ordered the 1st to 5th respondents to “use the Moshood Abiola Stadium” only for the protest.

Meanwhile, the court has ordered the service of processes in the suit as well as the confinement order on the respondents by placing the same on the newspapers.

Defendants in the suit are Omoyele Sowore, Damilare Adenola, Adama Ukpabi, Tosin Harsogba, persons unknown, Inspector General of Police, and Commissioner of Police.

Others are the Director General of the Department of State Services; Director General, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps; Chief of Army Staff; Chief of Air staff; and Chief of Naval Staff as 1st to 12th respondents.

Oriji subsequently adjourned hearing until August 13.

