Protest: Tinubu’s speech insensitive — PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party has described the content of the broadcast of President Bola Tinubu on the ongoing nationwide protest on hunger as insensitive.

The spokesman of the party, Debo Ologunagba, made this known in a statement after the President’s broadcast on Sunday.

Ologunagba said: “PDP asserts that the speech by President Bola Tinubu over the ongoing protests in the country confirms the All Progressives Congress, APC, administration’s insensitivity towards Nigerians and the very precarious situation in the country.

“Our party is appalled that even though it took President Tinubu the prodding of the PDP to speak to the nation, it is distressing that the speech failed to offer any concrete measure to address the excruciating hardship in the country.

“Mr. President’s speech failed to respond to the demand by the citizens for immediate measures to reduce the price of petroleum products, halt the fall of the Naira and urgent intervention in the provision of food items to starving Nigerians.

“It is equally shocking that the speech did not order an investigation into the brutal killing of unarmed Nigerians by certain unscrupulous operatives of the APC-controlled security agencies while demanding good governance, protection, security and welfare, which are the primary purposes of government.

“Instead, the speech dwelt on APC’s counter-productive action of disregarding the feelings and pains of the people by focusing on self-praise, claims of imaginary achievements and empty projections in the face of the apparent and obvious failure of the APC in every aspect of governance.

“It is clear that the APC administration is overwhelmed and has no answers to the myriads of problems occasioned by its anti-people policies that are suffocating life in the country.”

