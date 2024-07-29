Protest: Telecommunications companies subscribers – Adegboruwa

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, has alleged that the country’s telecommunication companies are disconnecting Nigerians ahead of the August 1 to 10, 2024 protest against hardship.

The human rights lawyer said this in a statement he issued on Sunday ahead of the move for the nationwide protest.

According to Adegboruwa, the disconnection of lines was meant to cripple the protest.

He said: “For the past few days, some telecom companies have been disconnecting their subscribers for flimsy and untenable reasons.

“Some allege lack of NIN registration or linking while some didn’t give any reason at all.

“This action is coming on the heels of the proposed struggle of the people against hunger, poverty, suffering and the suffocating economic policies of the Tinubu administration.

“From all indications, it would seem that the underlying target of the telecom companies is to limit the reach of their customers in order to restrict access and thus frustrate the protests.”

Adegboruwa urged the Nigerian Communications Commission to investigate the matter and ensure that subscribers’ rights are protected.

He said: “Sufficient information and opportunity should be given for subscribers to remedy any alleged breach or error.

“So many telephone users deploy their numbers for their businesses and other lawful engagements, not to talk to those who may have medical and health-related emergencies.

“The NCC is urged to look into this and come to the rescue of the subscribers.”

