Protest: Sanwo-Olu directs opening of new channels for engagement with government

The Lagos State Government has expressed appreciation to the protesters in Lagos for their peaceful conduct and their announcement of an end to their action following the broadcast by President Bola Tinubu on Sunday.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, revealed the position of the state in a statement.

In the statement, Omotoso said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu praised the leaders of the protest in Lagos.

He quoted Sanwo-Olu as saying: “Your stoppage of the protest today is a crystal clear affirmation of the fact that you know your collective voice has been heard by the government.

“What you have done is not only noble but the civilised thing to do.”

In demonstration of the Lagos State Government’s commitment to continuous engagement with the youth, Omotoso said the Governor has directed that despite the stoppage of the protest, the dialogue and engagements, which the state government initiated prior to the action, must continue.

Consequently, Sanwo-Olu has directed the Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Ministry of Information and Strategy and Office of Civic Engagement to immediately open wider channels of engagement with various stakeholders, including the protest leaders.

Omotoso revealed that the Executive Council members in charge of the Ministries can be reached on the following dedicated Citizens Access Lines:

. Office of Civic Engagement +234 802 522 4347

. Ministry of Information and Strategy +234811965788

. Ministry of Youth and Social Development +2347077178295

Omotoso added in the statement: “Now it is fit and proper to, once again, warn our citizens to be very vigilant.

“Those who seek to divide us are yet to give up.

“They may continue to post fake news via audio and video channels.

“Lagosians must never give room to war mongering, scare mongering and rumour mongering.

“That is not our way; that is not who we are.

“That is not our style.

“Mr Sanwo-Olu, once again, praises Lagosians for rejecting anarchy and embracing peace.

“He praises the professional conduct of all security agencies, the Police Command, Department of State Services, the military, Civil Defence, and Neighbourhood Watch.

“The Governor notes with great pride the roles of our traditional rulers, Civil Society Organisations, Community Leaders, Religious Leaders, Students Leaders and others, who ensured Lagos remained peaceful.

“He enjoins all Lagosians to continue their businesses without any fear whatsoever.”

