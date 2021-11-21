Protest rocks Ikirun over selection of new monarch

Members of Gboleru Ruling House in Ikirun, Osun state on Sunday stage peaceful protest over the move to pick new Akirun from Obaara Ruling House against the rotation arrangement in the town.

The Head of Gboleru Ruling House, Prince Olatunji Mudasiru said the plot by kingmakers to appoint Prince Yunus Olalekan Akadiri from Obaara Ruling House was against the rotation arrangement.

He said it was the turn of Gboleru Ruling House to produce the new Akinrun and appealled to the state Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola to intervene in the matter.

The protesters moved round the town carrying placards with various inscriptions and appealed to the Governor to be fair and just in the appointment of the new Akinrun.

He said “Obaara Ruling Family produced the last Akirun before the immediate past Akirun from Adedeji Ruling Family and it is the turn of Gboleru Ruling House to produce the next Akirun in accordance with our rotation arrangement. We appeal to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola to help us so that they will not cheat us.”

Olatunji debunked the insinuation that Gboleru Ruling House was unable to nominate a candidate for the stool. He said Gboleru Ruling House has competent princes that are qualified to be Akinrun of Ikirun.