Protest: Police deploy personnel to forestall breakdown of law, order in Osun

The Police in Osun on Thursday deployed its personnel to provide security and to monitor a protest embarked on by certain groups in Osogbo, Osun State Capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Take It Back Movement had announced that it would embark on a nationwide peaceful protest against the economic hardship in the country on June 12.

The group said it would rally support from Nigerians and other groups for the protest.

DSP Abiodun Ojelabi, Police spokesperson in Osun, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Osogbo that its officers were on alert to forestall the breakdown of law and order in the state.

“So far, the protest has been peaceful. Although we have the protesters in different factions.

“We have the coalition and the Take it Back (Sowore) people.

“Nonetheless we are monitoring all of them. They are about three factions and we are monitoring all of them,” he said

Ojelabi assured residents in the state of police protection of lives and property.

Earlier on Wednesday, Victor Lijofi, the coordinator of the Take It Back Movement in Osun, had in a statement appealed to security agents and the state government not to disrupt their protest

