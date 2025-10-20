Protest: Police assure safety, deploy personnel to Lekki, Ojota, other flashpoints

The Lagos State Police Command has assured residents that the state remains safe and calm in spite of reports of protests in some parts of the country.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, gave the assurance while addressing journalists during the Show of Force by the command on Monday in Ikeja.

According to the CP, the exercise was part of efforts to reassure residents of their safety and to demonstrate the readiness of the command to maintain peace and order across the state.

Jimoh explained that the command had made strategic deployments to all flashpoints where protests had previously occurred, including the Lekki Toll Gate, Ojota, Maryland, Gani Fawehinmi Park, and other key areas across the metropolis.

“We want residents to know that they are safe and can go about their lawful businesses without fear.

“We have made proper deployments to all identifiable points where protesters used to gather in the past,” the police chief said.

He noted that the “Show of Force” was aimed at deterring troublemakers and ensuring that no group of individuals disrupts public peace under the guise of protests.

“Protests are allowed anywhere in the world, but when you take law into your hands and disrupt public order, that is no longer a protest.

“We will not allow anyone to infringe on the rights of others who are going about their daily activities,” he warned.

The Commissioner added that police formations across Lagos had been directed to send situation reports every 15 minutes to ensure real-time monitoring of events.

He said that so far, there had been no reports of unrest, disruption of traffic, or attacks in any part of the state, noting that areas like Ojota, Maryland, and Lekki remained peaceful with officers maintaining visible presence.

“Lagos is safe, peaceful, and free of any form of protest. We will continue to patrol and monitor all areas to sustain the peace residents are enjoying,” he assured.