Protest: Police arrest Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer, Ejimakor, others

Police have reportedly arrested Aloy Ejimakor, lawyer to Nnamdi Kanu, detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Ejimakor disclosed this in a post on his X handle on Monday, saying police arrested him, along others persons participating in the protest.

He wrote: “We’ve just been arrested. Myself, Prince Emanuel and others. We are at FCT COMMAND CID. Myself, Fine Boy and others. No 1 Zaria Street, Gariki 2, Abuja.”

Ejimakor had earlier accused the police of using teargas to disperse protesters who gathered in Abuja on Monday.

He said the incident left him with irritation in his eyes and throat.

It was gathered that the protesters converged on Monday to demand the release of Nnamdi Kanu, who has been in the custody of the Department of State Services, DSS, since June 2021.

The protest was part of renewed calls by his supporters for the Nigerian Government to comply with previous court rulings ordering Kanu’s release.