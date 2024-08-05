Protest: Plateau imposes 24 hours curfew

The Plateau State Government has imposed a 24-hour curfew on the Jos-Bukuru metropolis following the breakdown of law and order in the area.

The Director of Press and Public Affairs to the Governor, Gyang Bere, revealed this on Sunday in Jos, the state capital.

In a statement he issued, Bere said Governor Caleb Mutfwang ordered the curfew to enhance the security of lives and maintain public order.

He said: “Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Jos-Bukuru metropolis, effective from 12 midnight on Sunday, August 4, 2024.

“Governor Mutfwang, in consultation with state security agencies, took this decision after reviewing the actions of unscrupulous individuals who exploited the nationwide protest to unleash terror on innocent citizens.

“The governor noted that these criminal elements, armed with daggers, machetes, and other dangerous weapons, broke into shops and restaurants along Bauchi Road and Zololo Junction in Jos North Local Government Areas, looting foodstuffs and other valuable items.

“Governor Mutfwang emphasised that the curfew is in the best interest of all citizens and urged everyone to comply fully to ensure the safety and well-being of all residents.”

According to the spokesman, the governor has directed security agencies to ensure total enforcement of the curfew across the area.

He warned those planning to unleash further terror on innocent citizens to desist immediately or face the full wrath of the law.

Mutfwang also called on the relevant security agencies to remain vigilant and proactive in their duties to prevent any potential disruptions to law and order.

He expressed gratitude to the citizens of Plateau State, particularly the clergy, for their unwavering support of the government’s policies and programmes.

He acknowledged their cooperation and adherence to directives during the planned nationwide protest, and praised their commitment to maintaining peace and unity.

The statement quoted Mutfwang as having added: “The peaceful conduct of our people before, during, and after the nationwide protest, is commendable.

“I urge everyone to continue to uphold this culture of peace as we work together to build a united and progressive Plateau.”

