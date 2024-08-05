Protest: PhD holder who failed WASCE 17 times seeks sustainable policies

A Nigerian graduate, Dr Emmanuel Ahmadu, who failed the West African Senior School Certificate Examination 17 times, has urged the government to prioritise sustainable policies to alleviate poverty and reduce cost of living.

Ahmadu, who was recently honoured with two doctorate degrees in the US, gave the advice in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Lagos.

He was reacting to the ongoing nationwide protest.

Ahmadu commended the efforts of the government in addressing the ongoing nationwide protest.

“The efforts in addressing this protest are commendable, but we urge you to go the extra mile in addressing these concerns.

“I also urge the government to look beyond the distractions that often accompany protests, and genuinely engage with the core issues raised.

“Together, we can build a more prosperous and just Nigeria,” he said.

Ahmadu, however, urged the protesting youths to embrace dialogue.

“Your voices are powerful and necessary in driving the change we all aspire to see.

“It is crucial to remain peaceful and focused, ensuring that your actions reflect the strength of your convictions.

“Time to dialogue with the government has come,” he said.

NAN reports that the President in his broadcast on Sunday on the nationwide protest reiterated his government’s commitment to listening and addressing the concerns of the citizens.

The President had enjoined the protesters, and the organisers to suspend any further protest and create room for dialogue, which he said he had always acceded to at the slightest opportunity.

NAN also reports that the protest, which started on Thursday, crippled socio-economic activities in some states as motor parks, shops, malls, markets and roads were deserted.

The first day of the protest recorded violence and looting in some states such as Niger, Kaduna, Jigawa and Abuja among others.

The protest with the hashtag #EndBadGovernanceinNigeria is planned to end on 10 August.

It is aimed at calling the Federal Government’s attention to the economic hardship being faced by Nigerians.

