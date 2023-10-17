Protest: Oyo meets students union leaders

Few days after student union leaders held a protest, the Oyo State Government on Monday, met with the leadership of various student bodies.

The Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Hon. Wasilat Adegoke, who met the student-leaders described the meeting as invigorating, noting that the Oyo State government is set to revitalize the existing relationship with students.

The Commissioner said the governor in his usual character, will not renege in his promises to students, adding that the Governor sees students as very important tools for the progress of this administration.

The Commissioner pledged to use her office to facilitate the demands by the students from the state government.

Adegoke Wasilat, while appreciating the student leaders for being proactive, also applauded them for their readiness to consult with her office.

Adegoke also said the present government prioritises youth empowerment and social justice through meaningful inclusion in governance.

She promised that the Governor Seyi Makinde led administration has ensured affordable access to quality education and the creation of gainful opportunities across all sectors of the economy for the young ones.

READ ALSO:

Gov. Alia appoints new CMD for Benue Teaching Hospital

Tinubu felicitates Ooni of Ife at 49

Pipeline protection contract: Now is the time to back Tantita – IYN

Adegoke assured them that she would make their demands the subject of discussion with the governor, promising to work with all concerned stakeholders to ensure their demands are attended to soonest.

Some demands by the students to the state governor include: appointment of a Special Assistant to the Governor on Student Matters; approval for the distribution of student buses as promised by government and reactivation of students’ bursary scheme.

Also, the students requested for the approval and release of students’ palliative to cushion the effect of subsidy removal and improvement of school facilities including lighting up all school campuses.

Earlier at the meeting, the Vice President, National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, Zone D, Comrade Adegoke Ridwan commended Governor Seyi Makinde’s giant strides on developmental projects in the state.

He equally pledged their unquestionable and continuous support for the governor.

The student body leaders also congratulated the new Youth and Sports Commissioner, Adegoke on her appointment, urging her to identify with students in the State, and operate an open-door policy.

The student bodies that visited the Commissioner were, the Federation of Oyo State Students Union, FOSSU; National Council, Federation of Ibadan Students Union (FIBSU); Federation of Ibarapa Students Association (FIBSA); Federation of Ogbomoso Students Union (FOGSU); National Association of Okeogun Students (NAOOS); and National Association of Oyo Students (NAOS).

Others include the National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS); Oyo state JCC as well as various student union presidents in Oyo state.