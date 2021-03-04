The Kebbi State Police Command says it averted a serious crisis in Wara town following the discovery of a young lady’s corpse at Libata in Ngaski Local Government Area of the state.

DSP Nafi’u Abubakar, the command’s Public Relations Officer, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.

NAN recalls that some aggrieved youths of Libata village had on Tuesday invaded Wara Divisional Police Headquarters following the kidnapping and killing of a young lady by suspected ritualists.

NAN also reports that the lady was declared missing some days ago only to discover her corpse in an uncompleted building in the village.

Abubakar, however, said the protesting youths succeeded in burning down the prime suspect’s house and his vehicle.

While appealing to the people of the area to remain calm, the PPRO also urged them to avoid taking the laws into their hands.

Abubakar enjoined them to endeavour to report to the appropriate authorities any security issue for necessary action.

An eyewitness, who pleaded for anonymity, told NAN that the development prompted the mob action and demand for the arrest of the prime suspect and his accomplice.

The source said: “The corpse of the kidnapped young girl was discovered at an uncompleted building adjacent to the house of the prime suspect in Libata today.

“Some good Samaritan reported the case to the police who mobilised their men and a medical doctor to the scene, only to discover that the deceased private part was tempered with.

“It was also discovered that her intestine flipped out through the area and the corpse swelled up.

“This is what actually prompted the youth to invade Wara Divisional Police Headquarters.”

The source added that the police had to use tear gas to disperse the youths in order to restore normalcy in the area.