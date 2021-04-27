Internally Displaced Persons from the Abagana camp, on Tuesday, protested against the recent attack on their camp and killings by herdsmen.

During the protest, they blocked the Markurdi-Lafia Federal Highway and laid the corpses of the victims on the road.

The suspected herdsmen on Tuesday morning invaded Abagana IDP camp killing seven persons.

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, on Tuesday, confirmed an attack on Abagena Internally Displaced Persons camp in Makurdi by suspected herdsmen, that left seven persons dead and many others injured.

Ortom stated this when he visited the camp, where the IDPs were already protesting the attack by blocking the Makurdi-Lafia road.

The governor said that the attacks were becoming unacceptable.

He also said that more than 70 people were killed in Guma, Makurdi and Gwer West local government areas, of the state in the last two weeks.

“You have all seen what is happening within the last two weeks. We have lost over 70 people in Guma, Makurdi and Gwer West LGAs alone, in addition to what you have seen here.

“Many are in the hospital apart from the seven that were killed. But I want to say that our patience is being overstretched in spite of our preaching of rule of law and due process. You can see that the people are fed up.’’