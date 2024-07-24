Protest: Obi gives Onanuga 72 hours to pay him N5b, apologise

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has given the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, 72 hours to pay him N5 billion and apologise in four national newspapers for defamation and libel or face legal action

Obi demanded that Onanuga retracts his “wild allegation” linking him to the planned mass protest planned for August.

Obi, who made the demand through his counsel, Chief Alex Ejesieme (SAN) of MADIBA Chambers, said the allegation, which was widely published in social and mainstream media and read by many within and outside the country, maligned his hard-earned reputation as a man who indulges in violence when all his antecedents are vivid that he abhors violence even in the face of extreme provocation.

The demand notice read: “It’s our client’s conviction that the publication was a calculated plot to demean, ridicule, humiliate and embarrass him by the estimation of every right thinking member of the society.

Also Read:

“His appellation as ‘Okwute’ (the Rock) notwithstanding, the demeaning and scandalous publication has also caused a serious emotional injury to our client given his decades of stellar stewardship in private and public life.

“Consequently, we have our clients mandate to demand that you retract the statement made in the publication and tender an unreserved apology to him within 72 hours of the receipt of this letter in not less than 4 National Dailies to wit: Vanguard, THISDAY, Punch and the Cable, including your verified X: @aonanuga1956.

“Our client is also making an unequivocal demand for the monetary damage of N5b for the embarrassment your defamatory publication has caused him and his family.

“In the event of your failure to meet the demands set out above, our client shall be constrained to approach a Court of Competent jurisdiction and take legal action against you for defamation and libel.”

Post Views: 17