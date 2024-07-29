Protest: NSCDC deploys 1,190 personnel in Anambra, warns protesters

The Anambra State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC said it has deployed 1,190 officers and men ahead of the planned nationwide protest scheduled to begin on August 1.

The Anambra State Commandant of NSCDC, Maku Olatunde, stated this in Awka, the state capital, after a meeting with other service commanders in the state.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Head, Media and Tactical Operations, Okadigbo Edwin, on Monday.

Edwin said the command remains committed and unrelenting in maintaining law and order before, during, and after the planned protest.

According to him, the deployment is in line with a marching order given to it by the Commandant General, Dr Ahmed Audi, to stand firm as the lead agency statutorily responsible for protecting critical national assets and infrastructure.

It read: “While 350 personnel are for the anti sit-at-home order operations on Monday, 840 personnel are to resist all forms of violent protests and lawlessness, as well as prevent vandalism of critical national assets and infrastructure.

“In line with a marching order given to us by the Commandant General, Dr Ahmed Audi, to stand firm on our core mandate as the lead agency statutorily responsible for protecting critical national assets and infrastructure.

“The Command will not remain passive or indifferent in the face of violent activities that threaten to disrupt the peaceful co-existence of all Anambra residents or destroy our National Critical Assets & Infrastructure

“Instead, we will take proactive measures to prevent and counteract such actions, ensuring the safety and security of Anambra citizens and the protection of such critical assets.

“Individuals contemplating illegal acts during the protest, such as tampering with government assets or infrastructure will face severe legal consequences.

“The public is reminded that these actions are considered serious offences.

“Additionally, disrupting social and economic activities in the state, particularly at strategic facilities like airports and hospitals, and hindering essential service providers from carrying out their duties, is strictly prohibited.

“Those who ignore these warnings will be held accountable and face the full force of the law.”

