Protest: LCCI expresses worries, calls for calm, dialogue 

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry LCCI said it is “reasonably” worried that the ‘peaceful’ protests being staged Wednesday by the Organized Labour against the fuel subsidy removal, calling all the parties involved to be calm and embrace dialogue.

The Chamber’s President/Chairman of the Council, Asiwaju Michael Olawale-Cole made the call Wednesday in a statement he personally signed and circulated among newsmen.

Asiwaju Olawale-Cole stated he was concerned that the suspected hoodlums might take advantage of the protest and inadvertently “invert the effort of the government to alleviate the sufferings of the masses”.

While calling for calm, the Chamber boss urged all parties concerned to embrace dialogue as both sides have expressed valid arguments and slants on their positions.

He added that it was by constructive engagement that issues and concerns of “this grave nature can be amicably resolved for the overall health of the economy”.

Olawale-Cole acknowledged that peaceful protests across democratic countries are a right of the citizens,but added that organised labour is not excluded, expressing concern about the detrimental impacts and implications for the organised private sector and the overall economy.

“The Chamber notes that the protests are coming at a time when all hands are supposed to be on deck, given our recent experiences as a nation and the current realities of our economy, with prices of staples, transportation, and others constantly on the rise.

“While admitting that the removal of subsidy is having significant economic and social impacts on the citizenry, the Chamber is of the view that the government should be given more time to address the emerging sundry issues as a result of the subsidy removal” LCCI Council Chairman said.

Recall that the protest was called by the Nigeria Labour Congress NLC and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria TUCN.