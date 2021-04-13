The Kwara State University has reverted the exemption fee for hostel accommodation to N5,000 after the students’ protest on Monday over increment to N20,000.

A statement signed by the Acting Registrar, Mohammed Shuaib, said staff and students were expected to continue with academic activities and their normal duties since the situation has been brought under control.

Shuaib added that interested students who fall in the following categories: health/ physical challenges, married students/pregnant/ nursing mothers are expected to apply to the Dean of Students’ Affairs for hostel exemption.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the students of the school had earlier protested over the increment of hostel accommodation exemption free from N5,000 to N20,000.

The institution’s Director of University Relations, Abdulrazaq Sanni, while reacting to the protest, said the increment was to discourage off campus stay by students.

Sanni said: “The school has only decided to stand strictly by what the policy in accommodation says because we discovered that students don’t want to stay in school hostel again and only want to just pay exemption fee and not stay in the hostel.

“Students actually protested, saying that the school has increased the exemption fee for not staying in the school hostel.

“The increment in the exemption fee is just to discourage them from staying off campus and be forced to stay in school hostel where we can monitor them properly.”