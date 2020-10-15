The Speaker, Kaduna State House Assembly, Alhaji Yusuf Zailani, has said that the assembly is working with the state government and all stakeholders to restore peace in areas affected by kidnapping and banditry in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the speaker gave the assurance on Thursday in Kaduna when he received the Coalition of Northern Youth Groups, protesting over increasing security challenges in the country.

Represented by the Chairman House Committee on Information, Tanimu Musa, the speaker assured that

government is doing its best to curtail the security challenges.

He assured the group that the assembly would study their protest letter and ensure that action is urgently taken.

Zailani urged the group not to allow the protest to be hijacked by irresponsible elements to cause mayhem.

“We are begging you that this protest should be a protest of peace, you should not involve in violence.

“We should resolve the issues in peace and amicably, so that the message will go to the appropriate authority. We shall present it to approximate quarters”

Earlier, the leader of the coalition, Sa’ad Bako, said that the protest was to galvanise government to do more in tackling security challenges not only in Kaduna State but across the country, particularly Northern states.

According to him, the recurring security challenge has placed the federal government and a section of the northern political, cultural and spiritual leadership on the wrong side of public opinion.

He therefore advised government to recognize the urgency of the moment and take appropriate measures to reassert public confidence by being on top of the situation.

Bako said the coalition wants to see immediate and comprehensive improvement of security in the nation, most especially all over Northern Nigeria.

“We are demanding a total overhaul of the leadership of the National Security Agencies, a review of the entire National security architecture and the National security committees in order to inject higher levels of competence, integrity and accountability.

“The promulgation of a legislation to compel the review of the salary and general incentive packages of all men of the security services to include comprehensive raise in remuneration.

“It should also include social security package for the family of fallen security personnel in the course of duty and prompt payment of retirement benefits to security personnel and comprehensive free education scheme for families of personnel slain in the course of duty.”