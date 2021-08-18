Video: Protest rocks Ibadan as Amotekun allegedly kills 15-year-old student

Angry youths took to the streets of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Wednesday to protest the killing of a 15-year-old allegedly by operatives of the state’s security network, Amotekun

In the two-and-a-half-minute video shared on social media, scores of angry youths could be seen protesting along the Agodi Secretariat Road, following a tricycle apparently carrying the corpse of the deceased.

They chanted songs, raining curses on those who took the life of the deceased, who was said to be on his way to write an examination.

The protesters eventually arrived at the entrance to the Secretariat and the gate leading to the Office of the Governor, Seyi Makinde, where, according to the video clip, they could not gain entrance.

The name or the gender of the deceased could immediately be ascertained from the video, nor when and where the incident happened, or the circumstances that led to it, but one of the protesting youths could be heard saying that the deceased 15-year-old was a student, was supposed to be taking part in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination, organised by the West African Examination Council, this Wednesday morning.

Neither the Coordinator of Amotekun in Oyo State, Colonle Olayinka Olayanju (retd), nor the Public Relations Officer of the Oyo State Police Command, DSP Adewale Osifeso, picked their calls when The Eagle Online tried to get their comments on the development.