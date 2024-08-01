Protest: Hoodlums loot agric stores in Jigawa

Some suspected hoodlums on Thursday vandalised warehouses of the Jigawa Agricultural Supply Company, looting fertilisers and inputs.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that dozens of hoodlums hijacked the ongoing nationwide protest and looted agricultural commodities at the stores in Birnin Kudu, Gumel and Hadejia Local Government Areas of the state.

The police personnel and other security agents fired tear gas to disperse the rampaging youths, and maintain law and order in the affected areas.

Also Read:

Reacting to the incident, DSP Lawan Shiisu, the spokesman for Police in Jigawa, said the command was monitoring the situation, and it would also address journalists later.

Post Views: 0