Protest: FG tightens security at nation’s borders

The Federal Government has tightened security at all the nation’s borders ahead of the planned nationwide protests scheduled for August 1.

Kemi Nandap, Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service, said this in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja.

In the statement made available by the Service Public Relations Officer, Kenneth Udo, Nandap directed all Zonal Heads, State Command Comptrollers and Divisional Immigration Officers of the Service across the country to be extra vigilant.

She said officers and men of the service should intensify surveillance in view of the planned protest by some groups.

She also said that the directive was to ensure that foreign elements do not come into the country to participate in the protests.

Nandap said: “In keeping with the responsibility of safeguarding the nation’s gateways placed on the shoulders of the Service, officers, especially Heads of Border Commands, are tasked to rise to the occasion.

“This is by ensuring that no foreign element can take advantage of the protest to destabilise the country.”

The NIS CG directed temporary suspension of all leave applications and charged her officers to exercise utmost professionalism and patriotism in the discharge of their duties.

Nandap assured all Nigerians of the Service’s preparedness to safeguard the nation’s borders towards enhancing national security.

