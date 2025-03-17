Protest erupts in Abuja over Benue judicial crisis

A Coalition of Civil Society Organizations on Monday staged a peaceful protest from the National Assembly Complex in Abuja to the Supreme Court to express their grievances over the judiciary crisis in Benue State.

The protesters demanded that President Bola Tinubu and the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, should immediately intervene.

The demonstrators who wielded several placards with various inscriptions bordering on the integrity of some judges, said “Nigeria’s democracy is in a clear danger and the Honourable Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun must save it”.

Addressing journalists, Chief Convener of the coalition, Comrade Igwe Ude-Umanta said the court of law is supposed to be the arbiter of justice where the constitution is interpreted without bias, but that the reverse is the case.

He said; “The court in Nigeria has become more politicized than registered political parties.

“How on earth could a Chief Judge of a state flagrantly abuse his office by flouting the state laws and the National Judicial Council (NJC) is quiet? Justice Maurice Ikpambese, the Chief Judge of Benue State unilaterally granted a waiver to petitioners of Local Government Election Tribunal not to pay security deposit, a constitutional prerequisite for any valid petition and he has not been sanctioned.

“On the strength of the refusal of the NJC to punish him, he again violated the Electoral Laws of Benue State when he relocated the Local Government Elections Petition Tribunal to Abuja which is clearly off territorial jurisdiction in clear violation of the Benue State Electoral Law, yet the NJC is just watching.

“In an attempt to protect the constitution of Nigeria and the laws of Benue State, the Attorney General of Benue State approached the Federal High Court sitting in Makurdi which granted an order restraining the Tribunal from sitting anywhere outside Benue State including the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) house Abuja. This order was granted on the 7th of March 2025 to the admiration of Nigerians.

“Surprisingly, on Friday 14th March 2025, an FCT High Court 34 presided by Justice M.M Adamu frivolously issued another other compelling the Benue State Local Government Election Tribunal Tribunal to conduct sitting in Abuja and particularly at the NBA house.

“The question is, can the Benue State laws be applied in the FCT or any other state other than Benue State? If the answer is NO, it is also clear that the Benue State Local Government Election Tribunal cannot sit outside Benue State.

“We are here today to submit a petition against Justice Maurice Ikpambese and Justice M. M Adamu who by their actions have converted the title of justice to injustice.

“The burden behooves on the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Honourable Justice Kudirat Kekereke-Ekun to expunge judges off the Nigerian judiciary in order to restore the integrity of the judiciary.

“Today, we have it on good authority that some powerful Benue politicians based in Abuja have concluded plans with some top police officers to arrest and detain protesters against the illegal relocation of the Benue State Local Government Election Tribunal to Abuja which is a clear violation of the Electoral laws of Benue State.

“Last week, military show of force was paraded around peaceful protesters at the NBA House, the venue of the illegal local government Tribunal sitting in Abuja.

“We, however, commend the professional conduct of the FCT Commissioner of Police who was there in person and prevented intimidation and ensured the orderliness of police officers.”

“We call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to fold his arms as the judiciary is being bastardized on a daily basis. Mr President sir, the Benue situation is the worst at the moment because the petitioners did not even participate in any of the processes of the election.

“We demand urgent intervention of Hon. Justice Kekere-Ekun, we demand the intervention of Mr. President and we demand that NJC call its members involved in the ongoing crisis to order in the interest of peace and justice in Benue State”, he added.

