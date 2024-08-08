Protest: Emir Sanusi condemns destruction of property

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sunusi 11, on Wednesday condemned the destruction of property at the Kano State Printing Press by hoodlums during the nationwide protests in the state.

He spoke after inspecting the affected sites, including the NCC Digitals Centre, to see the level of destruction by hoodlums.

Sanusi denounced the acts, stating that the mission of these disgruntled elements was to destroy Kano.

He added: “But by Allah’s grace, they would not succeed.”

The Emir emphasised the importance of taking proactive measures to protect lives and property particularly when credible security threats have been identified.

Sanusi expressed optimism that Kano State would overcome these challenges and bounce back for optimal growth.

He called for a thorough investigation into the incident, stating that it was clear that some individuals were hell-bent on destroying Kano.

He alleged that the youths who participated in the attacks were recruited by enemies of the state to act against the city’s interests.

The Emir highlighted the historical significance of the printing press, which was built in 1933 and his family’s connection to it.

He urged Kano youths to be cautious of those who seek to harm the state and to identify their true enemies.

The emir also inspected the destroyed NCC Digital Centre, which was also vandalised by the hoodlums.

