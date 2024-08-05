Protest Day 5: Protesters return to Gani Fawehinmi Park, Lagos

Protesters in Lagos State returned to the Gani Fawehinmi Park, Ojota, for the fifth day after they were attacked by suspected hoodlums on Sunday while praying for the nation.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that before they began the event of the day, they observed a minute silence for lives lost to the protest nationwide.

Thereafter, the protesters entered what they called “Congress by Protesters”, led by Mr Hassan Soweto, where they briefed the gathering and newsmen on the event nationwide.

Soweto denied they had suspended the protest as claimed by some people whom the organisers described as agents to destabilise the protest.

He said the protest would continue because President Bola Tinubu failed to address their demands, particularly the reduction in fuel, electricity and food prices.

NAN reports the protesters called for the sacking of the Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, for casualties recorded so far during the protest nationwide.

Soweto said they were fighting for the general public interest, stressing they should not be seen as agents against the state.

“We don’t want a dialogue with the president, but we want him to meet our demands.

“We have not sent anyone to represent us at the presidency for dialogue.

“Those who briefed the press that the protest had been suspended are not members of the groups,” he said.

NAN reports the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Adegoke Fayoade, was present at the park as more police personnel stood to provide security.

