Protest: CRAN seeks proper coordination to avoid hijack

The Crime Reporters Association of Nigeria has called for proper coordination and a united front as the planned peaceful hunger protest begins.

This, the association of reporters stressed, is crucial in achieving the desired outcome and maintaining public support.

The President of CRAN, Olalekan Olabulo, said that while the association acknowledged the right of citizens to express their grievances, it also recognised the need for coordination and strategy to ensure the success of such protests.

Olabulo added: “Therefore, protesters should have a contingency plan in case of any eventuality to ensure their safety and security during the protest.

“The association urges security agents to be civil and professional in their handling of peaceful protesters.

“They should respect the rights of citizens to express their grievances and avoid using excessive force or intimidation.

“Security agents should remember that protesters are not criminals and should not be treated as such, as long as they align themselves within the ambit of the law guiding the right to assemble peacefully and express their opinions.

“Peaceful protests are an essential part of a healthy democracy and should be protected and respected.”

Additionally, CRAN advised the protesters to be aware of the potential for their protest to be hijacked by miscreants or rival groups.

“Therefore, adequate measures should be put in place to prevent a repeat of the hijacked EndSARS protest,” said Olabulo.

He further said: “As we reflect on the events that unfolded during the hijacked EndSARS protest, we cannot help but feel a sense of sadness and loss.

“What began as a peaceful movement to demand justice and accountability from our leaders was hijacked by miscreants, resulting in widespread destruction and chaos, leaving a devastating impact on individuals.

“Many innocent lives were lost, families were torn apart, livelihoods were destroyed, public and private properties were vandalised, businesses were looted, and critical infrastructure was destroyed.

“The economic losses are still being counted, but the human cost is immeasurable.

“The trauma and pain inflicted on families whose loved ones died in the process will take years to heal.”

According to the president, as a nation, “we are still grappling with the consequences of the hijacked protest. We cannot afford to let this happen again!

“We urge the government to listen to the demands of the protesters and address their grievances.

“This is the best way to prevent violence and maintain public trust.”

Olabulo said that CRAN therefore reiterated its appeal to security agents to remember that they must protect and serve the people, not to suppress and intimidate them.

He stated: “We urge them not to allow themselves to be used as tools against protesters, who are simply exercising their constitutional rights to express their grievances and demand justice.

“Remember that the protesters are your brothers, sisters, mothers, and fathers and that their struggles are your struggles too.

“The Nigeria Police Force, which is the leading security agency, should not allow itself to be used to perpetuate violence and brutality against unarmed citizens.

Also Read:

“Instead, stand with the people and protect their rights to peaceful assembly and free speech.

“Remember that history will judge you not by your obedience to orders, but by your courage to stand up for what is right.

“Let us work together to build a Nigeria where security agents are respected and celebrated for their role in protecting and serving the people, rather than feared and reviled for their role in suppressing and intimidating them.”

Post Views: 0