Protest as traditional ruler, two others die at police checkpoint

A massive protest took place on Sunday in Kajola, Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State following the death of three indigenes of the town, including the traditional ruler, Kola Akinduro, at a police checkpoint.

The protesters, who numbered over 100, attempted to burn down the Police Post in the town, but were prevented.

According to available information, Akinduro and two others: David Olowofeyekun, Gbenga Abayomi, were killed by a vehicle at a police checkpoint along Lagos/Benin Expressway on Saturday evening.

They were reported to be on a motorcycle and heading home from their farms when they were run over by a van.

An eyewitness, Funmi Olowogboye, said the police stopped the deceased at the checkpoint on Saturday evening and while trying to halt an oncoming Hilux van, the driver manoeuvred to dodge the police and ran into the motorcycle.

Olowogboye lamented that the Hilux driver crushed the three victims on the motorcycle where they parked on the instruction of the police officers, who wanted to allegedly collect money from them.

They died on the spot.

Reacting to the development, the spokesperson, Ondo State Police Command, SP Funmilayo Odunlami, said the deceased flouted traffic and got involved in an accident.

Odunlami said: “It was not due to the recklessness of the police officers.

“They took one way and they had an accident.

“So there was no way the police can be reckless in a situation whereby there is a route to take and they took another one.

“Of course it was an oncoming vehicle that they collided with and died.

“It was not police recklessness there.”

The Chairperson, Odigbo Local Government Area, Margaret Akinsuroju, said the angry youths and bereaved families have given peace a chance and agreed for the corpses to be buried by their relatives.

Akinsuroju said: “The police on duty could not arrest the reckless driver and got back to the scene only to see angry mobs, who were trying to blame it on them and lynch them, but they escaped.

“Other people were saying they mounted a checkpoint and it led directly to their death.

“The tension was so high.

“Having counselled them and appealed to them, I left the place.”