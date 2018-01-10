Prostitute falls from fifth floor to her death during ‘extravagant balcony sex’ + video

A prostitute, Wannipa Janhuathon has fallen to her death from the fifth floor of a big rise Building in Thailand during a “strange and extravagant” sex on a balcony.

The prostitute was engaged in the sex romp with a Briton, Reece Vella, 25, on Monday when the incident happened.

The location of the building from which the the bar girl fell was said to be in Pattaya, Thailand and the incident occurred at about 4am local time.

The prostitute suffered severe head injuries and multiple fractures after falling naked along with a half-empty packet of sex drugs from an apartment in the notorious tourist resort.

Police searched the empty room, then began a manhunt for the foreign tourist amid suspicions that he had fled the scene following the death of the woman.

Heavily-built Vella, from Birmingham, West Midlands, was arrested on Tuesday afternoon and was filmed producing two mobile phones from his pockets – one of which police claim was Janhuathon’s handset.

Vella later admitted to the police that he had taken the hooker back to his rented room and “had sex in the bedroom, then on the balcony before she fell”.

He said sequel to the incident, he became “distraught” and returned to a different hotel.

Police Lieutenant Narong Chantra, who is deputy head of investigations at Pattaya Police, said Vella had been arrested on suspicion of “negligence causing others to die”.

Chantra said he fled the scene in panic, knowing that he was staying in the country illegally on an expired visa.

Vella was said to have quit the Army suffering post-traumatic stress disorder.

He served five years as a Private with the Royal Logistics Corps and went to Thailand after battling drug problems and serving time in jail.