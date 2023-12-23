Prosperity will flow from NDDC, Ogbuku declares

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, has urged management and staff of the Commission to pray that the development and prosperity of the Niger Delta region continues to flow from the interventionist agency.



Ogbuku made the appeal during the Annual Thanksgiving Service organised by the NDDC Christian Fellowship in Port Harcourt.He enjoined the staff to imbibe the culture of thanksgiving to attract more blessings from God, noting that the Almighty Father had been faithful and merciful to the NDDC and thus deserved to be praised to pave way for a more prosperous new year.

Ogbuku declared: “We must give glory to God for making us who we are. I am elated that we have sustained the annual thanksgiving service because we have many things that we need to be thankful to God.”

The NDDC boss appreciated both staff and management for taking out time to pray together for the progress of the Commission, stating: “We are planting God in NDDC premises. In furtherance to this, our directorate for Utility, Infrastructural Development and Waterways, UIDW, will design a place of worship to be incorporated into our headquarters complex.”

Ogbuku lamented that over the years, people had wrong impressions about the NDDC, in spite of its efforts to drive the process of development of Nigeria’s oil-rich region. He assured that the current Board of the Commission was determined to reverse the wrong perception.

He appealed: “Let’s learn to love one another, because with love and unity we can do more for the people of the Niger Delta region.”

In his exhortation, a pastor from the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Remi Odebode, enjoined the NDDC staff to be thankful to God in every situation and commended the members of Commission’s Christian fellowship for their steadfastness in praising God.

Also speaking, the fellowship’s resident pastor, Udoma Sunday, observed that God had answered the prayers of the staff by bringing a new Board and a Chief Executive Officer “that is humane and eager to make a difference in the Niger Delta region.”

He said that Niger Deltans must continually praise and glorify God for blessing them with abundant natural resources.