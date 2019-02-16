Prospective voters assemble at Buhari’s polling unit despite postponement

Prospective voters on Saturday continued to assemble at President Muhammadu Buhari’s Kofar Baru 003 polling unit, Sarkin Yara ward, Daura, Katsina State, despite the postponement of the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

A correspondent of News Agency of Nigeria who visited the polling unit on Saturday morning, reported that some of the prospective voters, who spoke to NAN, claimed ignorance of the postponement of the elections.

Others, however, said they were aware of the postponement, saying that they were at the polling unit despite the cold weather condition, to reconfirm what they heard on radio and other social media outfits.

Malam Muhammed Lawal, one of the voters, told NAN that he was at the polling unit as early as 7.30a.m as he wanted to satisfy his curiosity.

Another prospective voter, who simply gave his name as Musa, said he was not disturbed because of the postponement of the elections.

He expressed the hope that INEC would abide by the new dates fixed for the conduct of the elections.

The INEC had on Saturday shifted the conduct of the Presidential and National Assembly elections to February 23.

The governorship, house of assembly, FCT area council elections were also shifted from March 2 to March 9.