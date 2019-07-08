A prosecution witness, Afeez Bello, on Monday narrated how his father was killed by stray bullet, allegedly fired by a policeman, Emmanuel Uyanweke.

Uyanweke, a sergeant, is standing trial for killing a pedestrian with an AK47 rifle.

The policeman was arraigned by the Lagos State Government on Feb. 14 last year before an Igbosere High Court in Lagos on a charge of manslaughter.

On July 3, Bello, the first prosecution witness was led in evidence by the Prosecuting Counsel, Babatunde Sumonu.

Bello told the court that his father was on his way to see a friend when a stray bullet fired by Uyanweke killed him, noting that his father was shot opposite Southbound Hotel at Okokomiko in Ojo, near Lagos.

He said there was a fight at the hotel at the time the Uyanweke fired the shot which hit his father, who was passing by the hotel.

The witness said that his father died instantly, adding that his sister called him on phone and informed him about the incident.

He stated: “When I got there, I found my father in a pool of blood.”

At the resumed hearing, Bello who was cross-examined by the Defence Counsel, Pamela Okoro-Igwe, said he was not present when the police officer killed his father.

He said: “But I was informed by my father’s sister, Aminat Bello.”

The witness said that his father was taken to a hospital at Okokomiko, where he was confirmed dead.

After listening to the evidence of the witness, Justice Adedayo Akintoye, adjourned the case until Oct. 16 for continuation of trial.

The prosecution had said that the defendant committed the offence on Aug.18, 2016 at 8.00 p.m. along White Street in Okokomiko.

The Lagos State Government had said that the defendant unlawfully killed one Adams Bello by shooting him in the chest with an AK47 rifle with registration No. 5070.

The offence contravened Section 227 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

Uyanweke, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.