Prosecution of El-Rufai’s former aide by ICPC begins in Kaduna

The trial of Olajimi Shakiru Adebisi Lawal and three others commenced on Monday, July 21, 2025, before Honourable Justice R.M. Aikawa of the Federal High Court, Kaduna Judicial Division, in a case filed by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission.

The Eagle Online recalls that Lawal had served as aide to a former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, during his eight-year tenure.

The defendants are facing charges in connection with alleged fraudulent estacode payments and abuse of public office during their time in government service.

At the start of proceedings, the prosecution produced three witnesses: Aisha Dikko Kalil, Bariyatu Yusuf, and Samuel Aruwan, who are all former senior officials of the Kaduna State Government, to aid its case.

While taking the stand, Kalil, who served as Attorney-General of Kaduna State (2019–2023), testified that all tuition fees for the foreign training she attended were paid directly by the state government to the respective institutions.

She, however, added that estacode allowances were paid into her personal Guaranty Trust Bank account.

The former Attorney-General confirmed receiving over ₦5m in estacode payments and clarified she never received any such payment from the 1st Defendant, Jimi Lawal. Kalil further added that the tuition fee for courses attended totaled $9,100.

Supporting documents, including her account statement, approvals for foreign training, and certificates, were tendered in evidence.

In the same vein, the former Head of Service of Kaduna State, Bariyatu Yusuf, corroborated the process of foreign training sponsorship, stating that course fees and flight tickets were funded by the Ministry of Finance, while estacode payments were sent to her personal account.

She acknowledged receiving just under ₦15m in estacodes and maintained that she never received any funds from Lawal even though she did not deny knowing him. Her certificates and account details were also tendered in court as evidence.

Meanwhile, the third witness, Samuel Aruwan, who served as the spokesperson and later Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, testified that his trainings were funded by the United States government and the Office of the National Security Adviser, not the Kaduna State Government.

He stated that although he was professionally acquainted with the 1st defendant, he neither received estacode allowances from Lawal nor from the state government.

The ICPC prosecutor, Dr. Osuobeni Ekoi Akpos, subsequently sought to tender Aruwan’s written statement to ICPC.

However, the defence counsel objected, citing procedural concerns since the statement was obtained during the pendency of the trial.

Following arguments on the admissibility of the statement, the court adjourned the matter to September 24, 2025, for ruling and continuation of hearing.

The ICPC is prosecuting the case as part of its ongoing efforts to ensure transparency and accountability in the management of public funds.

