Proprietor suggests compulsory teaching of Igbo language in schools

The Proprietor, Bright Future Academy, Enugu, Agnes Okwuchi, has suggested compulsory teaching of Igbo language in all schools in the South East to prevent the language from extinction.

Okwuchi made the suggestion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Enugu on Saturday.

She said every school, both public and private, should endeavour to teach Igbo language from nursery to secondary school levels.

The proprietor urged schools’ management in the South East to rise up and tackle the problem facing the Igbo language head-long by employing Igbo teachers at nursery, primary and secondary school levels.

Okwuchi also urged churches in Igboland to use Igbo language in their worship, masses and services.

She said: “When pupils and students begin to read words and count figures in Igbo language as they are growing, they will hardly forget their mother tongue.

“In my school, there are Igbo language teachers who teach the subject to pupils in the nursery and primary sections and with their help my pupils are learning as well as trying in speaking the language.”

NAN.