Proposed Strike: We stand unshaken, undivided — NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress said it remains unshaken and undivided in its resolve over the proposed strike over the removal of subsidy on petrol by the Federal Government.

This followed reports that there was a crack in the ranks of the foremost labour body in the country on the strike.

Initial reports had it that members of the union in the South West and North were against the strike, which was officially suspended on Monday by the NLC and Trade Union Congress after a meeting with a Federal Government delegation at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Reacting to the development, spokesman of the NLC, Ben Upah, described the media report that the North and South West chapters may shun the planned strike as laughable and desperate attempt by enemies of the people to polarise it along ethnic or regional lines on an issue with a national spread.

Upah said in a statement: “Happily, this scenario only plays in their imagination as Nigeria Labour Congress continues to be the biggest pan-Nigerian organisation united by a common vision/ mission and shared national values.

“On the looming strike action, we want to assure that all the affiliate unions of the Congress stand together with an unshakeable resolve to prosecute, come Wednesday, except the NNPC and Government do the needful.

“Whereas, primordial sentiments such as religion, region or ethnicity may be refuge for some, at the Nigeria Labour Congress, they have no place. What counts for us are issues such as the mindless and criminal increase in the pump price of pms whose burden will be borne by the already impoverished communities of the poor across Nigeria.

“The burden of this malevolent policy will not be borne by other segments of the country to the exclusion of the North or South- West. Thus, there is no reason for these regions to back out of the strike.”