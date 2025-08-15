Proposed Lagos tenancy law will protect tenants – Commissioner assures

The Lagos State Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, has assured that the proposed Lagos State Tenancy Bill 2025 will safeguard the rights of both tenants and landlords while creating a conducive environment for private sector investment in mass housing development.

Akinderu-Fatai gave the assurance while speaking with journalists during a public hearing on the bill at the Lagos State House of Assembly.

According to him, the legislation seeks to clarify legal relationships and reduce conflicts in landlord-tenant dealings.

“As of today, there are several issues surrounding the landlord-tenant relationship. This bill is intended to ensure that everyone knows their rights — tenants are protected, and landlords are equally protected,” he said.

The Commissioner commended the lawmakers for their extensive research and commitment in drafting the bill, adding that it will foster confidence among real estate investors and attract new financiers to the sector.

“When passed into law, this bill will escalate investment in the real estate sector and give assurance to investors that their developments are secured,” he added.

Highlighting key provisions of the bill, Akinderu-Fatai applauded measures aimed at curbing exploitation by estate agents.

These include mandatory registration for agents and the setting of limits on commissions and agency fees — steps he described as a direct response to public complaints.

He also endorsed the proposed inclusion of virtual hearings in tenancy-related proceedings, which he said would facilitate faster resolution of disputes.

The Commissioner further emphasized that alternative dispute resolution (ADR) mechanisms, when agreed upon, should be enforceable by the courts.

Akinderu-Fatai called for reconsideration of the existing legal provision requiring landlords to insure their premises against loss or damage, advocating a more practical and flexible approach.

He also welcomed a new clause in the proposed law that recognizes the right of landlords to inspect and maintain their properties, provided adequate notice is given to tenants.

The public hearing, which took place at the State Assembly complex, was presided over by the Chairman of the House Committee on Housing, Ege Olusegun Adebisi.

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, was represented by Kayode Ogundipe.

Also in attendance were: Engr. Abdulhafis Toriola, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Housing; Directors and Heads of Departments from the ministry; Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Housing, Esv. Ayodeji Amodu; and representatives from various professional bodies and associations in the real estate sector, including the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV), Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN), Association of Realtors, and the Real Estate Agents Association of Nigeria.

