Proposed ASUP strike: YABATECH declares stand

The Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) Lagos says its plans to join the forthcoming two-week warning strike by polytechnics in the country is in line with its union’s resolution.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the strike has been scheduled to commence on May 16.

Joe Ejiofor, Deputy Registrar, YABATECH, told NAN on Saturday that it was not a solitary decision by the college to shut down academic activities.

According to him, the management of the institution does not have control over the decision of ASUP which YABATECH happens to be a chapter under it.

“ASUP has given a directive to all its chapters to embark on a two-week warning strike, starting from May 16, and YABATECH chapter is complying with the industrial strike of the national body.

“For clearer understanding, it is not a decision of YABATECH as an institution that is going on strike or shutting down academic activities but ASUP chapter of the College.

“However, as a responsible and responsive management that are passionate about the general future of our students, we will continue to appeal to College ASUP Chapter.

”It should put into consideration the interest of students, who in most cases, turn out to be the greatest victims of strikes whenever there are such crises in our institutions,” he added.

Meanwhile, Olagoke Oluwafemi, Public Relations Officer, ASUP YABATECH Chapter, also told NAN that the body had an emergency congress on Friday.

Olufemi said: “At the end of our emergency congress, we decided to shut down all academic activities on campus, effective from Monday 16th of May 13, 2022.

“The national body has given us the directive and as a chapter, we are in full support of the strike call made by the national leadership of the union.”

According to him, ASUP suspended its industrial action declared on April 6, 2021 on the 10th of June, 2021, following the signing of a Memorandum of Action (MoA) with the government.

“The signed MoA contained a clear path to a sustainable resolution of the issues in dispute with timelines attached to each of the items in dispute.

“Part of the demand is for the release of the approved revitalisation fund for the sector, approved N15bn yet to be released 11 months after approval by the President.

“Non-release of arrears of the new minimum wage, the owed 10 months arrears for the Polytechnics is yet to be released.

“The composite amount covering all Federal Tertiary Institutions to the approximate figure of N19bn currently exists as an AIE in the Accountant General’s Office.”