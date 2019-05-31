A video of a Nigerian prophetess telling her congregation to stop taking Vitamin C and eating Titus fish if they must make heaven has begun trending.

The woman, dressed in white robes and white scarf, spoke in English and a little in Yoruba.

“If you continue taking Vitamin C, bet it you can’t make it. How can you make it? Unless you go and stop it and do your deliverance,” she said.

The prophetess claimed that the ascorbic acid content of Vitamin C was responsible for what would take one to hell.

In the video, she walks to the podium and says: “Is it not ascorbic? Ascorbic acid is not produced anywhere on earth. Ascorbic acid came directly from the deep sea.

“Some of you still dey take eja Titus…You can’t make heaven so far you are still eating eja Titus. You can’t make heaven also. You must go for deliverance.”

QED.