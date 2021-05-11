A video showing a church: The rock, Fountain of Life Ministries, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, with several deadly pits has been shared on Facebook by an onlooker.

According to the onlooker who recorded the video, the prophetess of the church stated that she decided to dig out evil substance, which were buried in the church premises.

He noted that the prophetess has been having problems with a lot of members in her church as there has been multiple deaths.

In the video, a pit of about 20 feet with a ladder and a plastic bucket in it was allegedly dug by the prophetess.

The prophetess also dug another pit beside the alter of the church.

The onlooker stated that the intention of the prophetess was not known.

He noted that the landlord of the house where the church is located gave the tenants eviction notice, but the woman refused to move out, stating that she wants to dig out the evil in the house.

Another onlooker who claimed to be a neighbour of the prophetess said the woman is crazy because a normal person can’t act in such manner.

He also said it is true that people have been dying, including pregnant women who come to the church to be delivered of their babies.

The man further stated that when the pit was about 7 feet, the prophetess called him to show him stones that are in the ground severally, but on one occasion he didn’t go because his wife didn’t allow him.

The onlooker also showed several brands of empty bottles of liquor supposedly drank by the prophetess to have strength.

He also noted that the landlord of the woman invited the police to arrest her so she can explain why she has been digging the house without his authority.

The onlooker also stated that the woman said something was buried inside the church when he approached her.

He further stated that the police will give an update to ascertain if nothing was buried by the woman.